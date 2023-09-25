Bourne Families Encouraged To Attend Second Annual Community Resource Fair

BOURNE – Bourne Public Schools Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou is encouraging local families to attend the town’s Second Annual Community Resource Fair on Wednesday, September 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Bourne High School at 75 Waterhouse Road.

Sponsored by the Bourne Public Schools Building Bridges Family Engagement Program, led by Prek-5 Curriculum Director Lisa Dix, the event features almost 50 local organizations providing various resources such as nutritional aid, housing, clothing assistance, wellness services, and youth recreation to the town’s inhabitants.

The event provides a unique opportunity for residents to get to know the community and what it offers.

“This community resource fair is a great way for our students, families, and schools to connect with the greater Bourne community,” said Quinlan-Zhou.

“Through our District Strategic Strategy’s first pillar of ‘Building Community’, we aim to expand and strengthen our partnerships with community organizations and provide our students with learning opportunities both in and out of school,” she said.

All organizations providing services in Bourne or its Bourne residents are encouraged to apply by reaching out to Dix via email.

By, Matthew Tomlinson,CapeCod.com NewsCenter