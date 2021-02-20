Bourne Fire Department Receives Federal Funding

BOURNE – The Bourne Fire Department was recently granted $78,504 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The money is a part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 Supplemental program. $100 million in grant funding was made available through the federal CARES Act in order to aid fire departments across the country amid the virus outbreak.

Funding sent to Bourne was part of nearly $4 million in grants recently distributed by FEMA to almost 300 fire departments nationwide, including 14 other departments across Massachusetts.