You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Fire Department Receives Federal Funding

Bourne Fire Department Receives Federal Funding

February 20, 2021

BOURNE – The Bourne Fire Department was recently granted $78,504 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The money is a part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 Supplemental program. $100 million in grant funding was made available through the federal CARES Act in order to aid fire departments across the country amid the virus outbreak.

Funding sent to Bourne was part of nearly $4 million in grants recently distributed by FEMA to almost 300 fire departments nationwide, including 14 other departments across Massachusetts.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 