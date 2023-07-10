You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Officials Seeking More Thoughts on Library Plan

July 10, 2023

BOURNE – Bourne officials are seeking additional thoughts from the public on the Jonathan Bourne Public Library’s future.

The library’s Board of Trustees is generating a strategic plan for the site’s next five years and beyond. Programs, services, and other projects going forward are set to be outlined by the plan, which will be developed with public input in mind.

An online survey on the matter will be open through August 4. That survey can be found by clicking here.

In addition to the survey, the town will be hosting multiple workshops for residents to provide their feedback. The in-person events will be held on Monday, July 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library as well as from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 27 at the Veterans Memorial Community Center.

A third workshop will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, July 19 from 5 tp 7 p.m.

For more details, click here.

