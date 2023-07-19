Bourne Public Schools Receive Grant To Enhance School Security

BOURNE – Bourne Public School Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou recently announced that Bourne Public Schools were awarded over $75,000 by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security to enhance security measures in its schools as part of a statewide effort to promote school safety.

The $75,253.16 federal grant was one of 42 given to school districts in the state as part of the Safer Schools and Communities Initiative.

“On behalf of the entire district, I would like to thank the Healey-Driscoll Administration for this generous grant,” said Quinlan-Zhou.

“The safety of our students, staff, and administrators is our top priority and this funding allows us to continue to further enhance the security of our school buildings for all.”

Grant funding for safety improvements will cover enhanced security at building entrances, installation of access controls, and a new visitor system.

“These grants will provide schools with the resources necessary to foster safe learning environments for students and educators. Our administration is committed to collaborating across federal, state, and local governments and leveraging every possible tool to enhance safety across Massachusetts and within our schools,” said Governor Maura Healey.

The 42 school districts received $2,910,000 in total funding.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter