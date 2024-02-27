You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Bourne Rotary Improvements Start Next Week

Bourne Rotary Improvements Start Next Week

February 27, 2024

Bourne Bridge/Rotary (MassDOT)

BOURNE – Bourne Rotary improvements will begin Monday, March 4, announced the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Work will include restriping the traffic circle to indicate there are two lanes and adding a channelized right turn lane from Route 28 north to Sandwich Road accessing the Sagamore Bridge.

MassDOT said it will try to minimize the impact on drivers, with all work set for overnight from 8 pm to 5 am, Monday through Friday.

Officials said drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

The entire project is expected to be wrapped up in the fall. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 