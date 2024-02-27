Bourne Rotary Improvements Start Next Week

BOURNE – Bourne Rotary improvements will begin Monday, March 4, announced the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Work will include restriping the traffic circle to indicate there are two lanes and adding a channelized right turn lane from Route 28 north to Sandwich Road accessing the Sagamore Bridge.

MassDOT said it will try to minimize the impact on drivers, with all work set for overnight from 8 pm to 5 am, Monday through Friday.

Officials said drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

The entire project is expected to be wrapped up in the fall.