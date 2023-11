BOURNE – After five attempts, Bourne voters at special town meeting Monday approved the recreational sale of marijuana in the town.

Article 15 was a citizen petition that lifted a ban approved in 2018, just months after voters initially approved recreational sales.

It’s been a contentious topic, with a similar article failing by just one vote in May.

Cannabis shop locations will still be limited by a special zoning district under the town’s Planning Board that was also approved at town meeting.