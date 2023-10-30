Bourne Voters Tackle Marijuana Sales Ban

BOURNE – Bourne has maintained a ban on the recreational sale of marijuana for years, but that could change at special town meeting on November 6.

Article 15 is a citizen petition that would lift the existing ban. It requires a simple majority to pass.

The article was petitioned for by Lori Hough, who owns Capeway Cannabis in Carver with her husband.

A vote in 2018 initially permitted sale of cannabis on the town, but the current ban was approved later that same year and has been in place ever since.

The ban has been a divisive topic, having been narrowly upheld in May by just a single vote.

Bourne special town meeting will be held at 7:00 P.M. at the Bourne High School Auditorium on November 6.