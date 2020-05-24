You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Boys and Girls Club Wants to ‘Keep Them Hopping’

Boys and Girls Club Wants to ‘Keep Them Hopping’

May 24, 2020

MASHPEE – The Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod is sponsoring a Cape-wide event to promote kids staying active during COVID-19 called “KEEP THEM HOPPING”.

The organization is asking homeowners to draw a hopscotch board on the sidewalk in front of their house for kids to use when they go walking with their parents.

“Let’s flood the Cape with hopping kids!” said Executive Director Ruth Provost. “Take a picture of your hopscotch board with the caption #keepthemhopping”

The club is asking the public to do their part about the event.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 