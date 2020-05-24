Boys and Girls Club Wants to ‘Keep Them Hopping’

MASHPEE – The Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod is sponsoring a Cape-wide event to promote kids staying active during COVID-19 called “KEEP THEM HOPPING”.

The organization is asking homeowners to draw a hopscotch board on the sidewalk in front of their house for kids to use when they go walking with their parents.

“Let’s flood the Cape with hopping kids!” said Executive Director Ruth Provost. “Take a picture of your hopscotch board with the caption #keepthemhopping”

The club is asking the public to do their part about the event.