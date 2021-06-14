Boys And Girls Club Of Cape Cod Expanding Services

BARNSTABLE – More businesses and organizations continue to return to a pre-COVID-19 “normal,” including the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod.

Since the club officially reopened in person last July, the organization has continued to provide modified services.

However, due to many members of the club being too young to be vaccinated, all the safety protocols at the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod are remaining throughout the summer, including the wearing of masks.

“Our younger kids especially can’t be vaccinated. Our older kids are just now starting to get their first shot and if their lucky their second shot, so all the protocols are remaining in place at the Boys and Girls Club, safety is our number one concern,” said Executive Director Ruth Provost.

Since the reopening last July, the club has not had one direct case of COVID-19.

“We have been really fortunate, we have not had a direct case associated with The Boys and Girls Club since we opened last spring, we have had a couple of kids who have came in close contact with someone with the virus outside of the club. But we have not had to shut the club down in any way since last July when we started in person again,” said Provost.

With many returning to in person work environments for the first time in over a year, many parents are turning to The Boys and Girls Club for childcare.

“As more people went back to work and especially since the schools have opened 100%, parents have had to have the kids go someplace, because 44% of my parents are single parents, so when they’re at work they need places for their kids to be,” said Provost.

This year the Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp will start on June 21st. This year the camp will expand from 4 age groups of 9 kids each to 4 age groups of 25 kids each. The camp also has reinstated field trips.

“We have reinstated field trips, we are renting school buses and we are running them half full, so we can make sure the kids are socially distanced,” said Provost.

The camp will be a mixture of field trips while continuing to focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

“It’s going to be a jammed packed summer, lots to do,” said Provost.

