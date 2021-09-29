Boys And Girls Club Going Strong To Start School Year

MASHPEE – The Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod recently provided an update regarding the success of their summer programs this past summer and highlighted upcoming programs heading into the winter.

According to Executive Director Ruth Provost, the club was able to increase the number of kids per class unit to 20-25, compared to nine the previous summer.

The club was also able to receive state funding allowing them to double the number of busses used for transportation, which kept the children socially distanced during school trips.

“It really went well, up until the very last week,” said Provost.

“We got through all last summer, all last year’s winter, all this summer and on the last week of summer camp we had two kids who had contracted COVID someplace and tested positive, and as a result we had to send two of our groups home to quarantine for the last week of summer camp, which was really disappointing for them and for us.”

“All in all,” she said, “the fact that we only had two kids who tested positive in the last year and a half was a real plus.”

Provost credited strict COVID-19 protocols, the ability to run buses half full, and segregating the children by age groups as critical in keeping transmission rates low among the children in their care.

The club will continue their youth programs into the fall and winter, with registration currently open for before and after school programs for children and teens.

Current programs include sports programs such as flag football and dodgeball, arts programs, tutoring help, and Character and Leadership Programs.

Provost noted the importance of recreational activities for the development of children and teens and highlighted the creative ways that the club incorporates academic learning into their recreational programs.

“I actually asked my staff to figure out other ways to sneak math and language arts into what they’re doing,” said Provost.

“In the games room they have daily challenges and daily tournaments, with pool tables and ping pong. We do some cooking programs, and they do fractions when they are measuring. So there’s ways to have an educational impact without letting the kids know that they’re actually learning.”

“There’s so many ways to add vegetables to that meatloaf that the kids don’t notice,” she joked.

In addition to their before and after school programs, the club is offering events such as “Screech at the Beach”, a 5k outdoor road race in East Seabury on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter