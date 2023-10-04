Brewster, Chatham, and Wellfleet Receive ARPA Grant Funds

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County Commissioners have awarded grant funding to the towns of Brewster, Chatham, and Wellfleet through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Town of Chatham received a $345,543.15 grant to support its Behavioral Health Service needs through the hire of two licensed social workers, one focused on youth work and the other working with adults and senior populations.

The Town of Wellfleet received a $202,000 award to assist the town in addressing housing needs and development goals including a wastewater assessment for the newly acquired land parcel known as Maurice’s Campground.

The largest award was given to Brewster, which received $495,633 for site remediation at the former Sea Camps Bay property and renovations at Long Pond Landing.

With the distribution, all fifteen Cape towns have received their share of $10 million as part of a county initiative to use ARPA funding to address pressing community needs throughout the region.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter