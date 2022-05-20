Brewster Fire/Rescue responds to motor vehicle crash late Wednesday evening

BREWSTER – On Wednesday at 10:46 PM, Brewster Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Slough Road in the vicinity of Derby Lane. On arrival units found a single car that had left the roadway and struck a tree in the adjacent woods. The two occupants of the vehicle had self extricated prior to FD arrival. Both were evaluated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Brewster Fire would like to thank the Dennis Fire Department for responding on the request for a mutual aid ambulance. The crash remains under investigation by the Brewster Police Department.