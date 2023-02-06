Brewster Holding Wing Island Access Meeting

BREWSTER – Brewster officials are inviting residents to a forum on improving access to Wing Island, but some community members are opposing the town’s efforts.

Brewster has been developing plans to update access to the open space, including constructing a raised boardwalk to connect Drummer Boy Park, Wing Island, and the Cape Cod Natural History Museum.

A town-owned trail near the museum provides access to Wing Island, but Brewster officials said the walkway floods daily during high tide and that the narrow planks lining the trail pose access problems.

The Chronicle reported that a group of concerned residents called Save Wing Island are against Brewster’s plans, which they claim will harm the environment.

An earlier public forum in August saw residents say any improvements to the space should pose minimal impacts to the marsh and include ADA accessibility.

The Brewster select board will give a presentation at the upcoming meeting to go over possible plans for the space and what introducing a conservation restriction would entail.

The meeting will also cover three petition articles concerning Wing Island that will be addressed at a Special Town Meeting on March 6.

The forum is taking place at Brewster Town Hall on Thursday, February 9 from 6pm to 8pm. The public will be able to provide comments and ask questions.

Channel 18 will also broadcast the event. More information on joining the meeting online can be found on the town’s website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter