Buzzards Bay Coalition To Hold Free Narcan Training Thursday

BUZZARDS BAY – The Buzzards Bay Coalition is welcoming the Wareham Police Department to their headquarters at 186 Onset Ave to host a community Narcan training on Thursday, March 23 from 5 to 7 pm.

All are welcome to attend the event, which will teach attendees how to identify an opioid overdose and how to administer Narcan to a person experiencing an overdose.

The informational session will also feature a Q & A period on substance abuse disorder and treatment options for those in recovery.

Attendees will also receive free Narcan and harm reduction kits.

RSVP for the event is encouraged but not required.

Those who wish to RSVP can do so by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter