Cahoon Museum Hosting Tasting Event

COTUIT – The Cahoon Museum of American Art will host the Art and the Olive Grove event on November 30th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Activities include showing the art of making 100% authentic olive oil with Xavier Ruzafa of the Barcelona Olive Oil Company.

The curated tasting event includes hors d’oeuvres from Edible Creations made with the oil, music from Julian Loida, art exhibits, and a chance to win an original artwork from a local artist.

Proceeds from the event will support educational programming and arts access in the region.

The ticket fee will be $45 per person and $35 for museum members.