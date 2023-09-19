You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cahoon Museum Opening New Exhibition

Cahoon Museum Opening New Exhibition

September 19, 2023

COURTESY OF THE CAHOON MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART

FALMOUTH – A new exhibition will be opening in the Cahoon Museum of American Art named “Peaceable Kingdom: The Art of Donald” starting on October 4.

The exhibition will continue through December 23, and will present a series of paintings that span Donald Saaf’s career, as well as a selection of his children’s book illustrations.

Wood carved figurative sculptures by Saaf’s son, Olaf Saaf, will also be on view at the museum.

A graduate of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Donald Saaf has spent the past 25 years exploring subject matter inspired by his life in rural communities in Nova Scotia, Maine, and Bellows Falls, Vermont where he currently lives.

Saaf will be at the Museum for a number of programs including a gallery talk and musical performance on October 7th, a musical performance on October 8th,  and he will be available to greet visitors during the Museum’s Fall Open House from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Trustees Gallery.

