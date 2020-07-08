Cahoon Museum Reopening in August

COTUIT – The Cahoon Museum of American Art has announced that they will reopen their doors to a limited number of people on August 1.

Hours of operation at first will be on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the entire first month of its reopening, admission to the museum will be free, thanks to funding from the Highland Street Foundation.

A limit of 25% of the museum’s capacity will be imposed. Online registration in advance, face covering requirements, and social distancing are some of the other safety guidelines that will be in place at the museum.

The third phase in the Massachusetts reopening plan, which began Monday, included museums.

