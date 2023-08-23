Cahoon Museum Launching Exhibit Celebrating Local Illustrator

COTUIT – The Cahoon Museum of American Art recently announced the opening of an upcoming exhibition called “Julie Child and the Art of Biological Illustration”, an exhibit celebrating the life and art of the famous Woods Hole artist, illustrator, and educator from September 20 to December 22, 2023.

The exhibition will feature examples of her early work in projects for the Marine Biological Laboratory, trade tools showcasing the evolution of professional drawing techniques during Child’s lengthy career, and drawings from her extensive personal collection as well as samples from her varied entomological collection that served as inspiration for her work.

In addition to the visual component of the exhibit, the showcase will include a hand-on component in an education room where visitors can set up a still life and try their own hand at natural illustration.

The exhibit will also feature work from adult students who have learned and practiced under Child during her lengthy career as an educator, including Helen Barnes, Ashley Bolbrock, Valerie Butcher, Rhona Carlton-Foss, Sally Casper, Alice Child, Nancy Copley, Barbara Douglass, Marianne Fricke, Jennifer Gaines, Robert Gould, Susan Houghton, Winnie Mackie, Terry McKee, Ann Menashi, Susan Morse, Ann Newbury, Rachel Switzer, and Mary Swope.

Visitors will have numerous chances to meet Child during the course of the exhibit, with three artist talks scheduled on September 23, October 14, and November 4, as well as an appearance by Child at the Museum’s fall open house on October 8 from 1-3 pm in which she will be greeting visitors.

Advance registration is required for the three artist talks, as space is limited for the events.

