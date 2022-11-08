Camp Edwards Holding Prescribed Burn

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A prescribed burn is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 9 at Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod, depending on weather conditions.

The Massachusetts National Guard’s Natural Resources Program made the announcement.

The burns are conducted to manage ecological pine barrens and to reduce wildland fuel hazards.

They also provide an opportunity for wildland firefighter training.

Camp Edwards officials note the prescribed burns try to simulate the way natural fire helps to maintain ecological communities.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.