Campaign Launched to Give Holiday Gifts for Deployed Troops, Local Vets

HYANNIS – A campaign has been launched by Cape Cod Cares for the Troops that aims to provide holiday care packages and stockings to deployed troops and local veterans of the Armed Forces.

The organization will be holding their 14th annual Christmas Care Package party at the Monument Beach Sportsman’s Club in Buzzards Bay on Saturday, November 27, to kick off the effort.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and guests will assemble 500 care packages to send to deployed troops along with 1,000 stockings for local vets.

Setup for the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day before. Participants can drop off donations during that time or on Saturday morning, and residents are also encouraged to donate money to help with shipping costs.

More information on Cape Cod Cares for the Troops and this upcoming campaign can be found on the organization’s website.