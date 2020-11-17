You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Canal Chamber of Commerce Offering Online Raffle

Canal Chamber of Commerce Offering Online Raffle

November 17, 2020

BOURNE – The Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce is holding the “In It to Win It” raffle as the holiday season approaches.

Dozens of prizes that came from donations made by members of the chamber, including hotel stays and gift cards to local restaurants and attractions, are now up for grabs.

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards bolstering the business communities in Bourne, Sandwich, and Wareham.

Winners will be drawn on December 16. For more details, visit the chamber’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


