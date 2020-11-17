Canal Chamber of Commerce Offering Online Raffle

BOURNE – The Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce is holding the “In It to Win It” raffle as the holiday season approaches.

Dozens of prizes that came from donations made by members of the chamber, including hotel stays and gift cards to local restaurants and attractions, are now up for grabs.

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards bolstering the business communities in Bourne, Sandwich, and Wareham.

Winners will be drawn on December 16. For more details, visit the chamber’s website by clicking here.