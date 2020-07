BUZZARDS BAY – The Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce is holding a 50/50 Summer Spectacular Raffle.

Up to $25,000 can be won, with half of the proceeds going towards the chamber’s work in promoting local businesses and building growth.

Ten entries cost $10, 30 entries cost $25, 50 entries cost $40, and 100 entries cost $75.

For more information, visit the chamber’s website by clicking here.