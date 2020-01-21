State Senate Candidate Gets Plymouth Fire Fighters Endorsement

PLYMOUTH – John Mahoney, a Democratic from Plymouth who is running for State Senate in the Plymouth and Barnstable District, has received the endorsement of the Plymouth Fire Fighters Local 1768.

“Your tenure as a selectmen has given you the experience that is unparalleled among the field of candidates,” said Brian Baragwanath in a letter addressed to Mahoney.

“You have supported Plymouth Firefighters throughout those years with critical votes that helped ensure fair play and benefits for our members.”

This is the eighth endorsement to date for the Mahoney Campaign.

“I have had the pleasure of working with our first responders over the years, the commitment these men and women make is awe-inspiring,” said Mahoney.

“I am humbled and thankful to have the support of the Plymouth Fire Fighters.”

Previous endorsements for Mahoney include Massachusetts AFL-CIO, Association of County Employees, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 223, International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, Union Local 6, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 328, Massachusetts & Northern New England District Labor Council, and the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 4.

The Mahoney Committee reports that there is three more endorsements that will be released over the coming weeks.

Four other Democrats are running for the seat, including Becky Coletta, Thomas Moakley, Susan Moran, and Jack Stanton.

Three Republicans in the race include Jesse Brown, Jay McMahon and Jared MacDonald.

Vinny deMacedo stepped down last year to take a job at Bridgewater State University.