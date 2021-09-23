Cape and Islands United Way Golf Tournament Helping Local Business

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands United Way will soon host a fundraising golf tournament to support local businesses.

The event, scheduled for Monday, September 27 at the Hyannisport Club, will begin with registration at 10:30 am and include a lunch on the deck at 11:30 am before a shotgun start at 12:30 pm.

“It’s our first golf tournament in quite a few years,” said President and CEO Mark Skala.

“Our proceeds support many of the collaborations we work on. It’s a beautiful location. As many people know, it’s a private club, but it’s a rare opportunity to golf there.”

Funding from Cape and Islands United Way has gone towards COVID relief, meals for those suffering from food insecurity and rental assistance in communities like Nantucket.

Raffle prizes and a 5:30 cocktail reception are also planned for the event, which Skala said is taking care to keep the public safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to take precautions. We’re limiting the number of people and setting our own capacity limits because we recognize people are still very, very cautious and concerned,” said Skala.

Registration can be completed on the Cape and Islands United Way website here, though space is limited.