Cape and Islands United Way Receives Fuel Assistance Grant

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands United Way has received a $250,000 grant from National Grid to help offset winter heating costs.

The utilities company charitable foundation provided the United Way with the initial grant for local nonprofits that help residents through fuel assistance programs.

“Our nonprofit partners are working hard to provide fuel assistance to their clients, along with other basic needs such as food and shelter,” United Way President and CEO Mark Scala said.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity to provide some relief and take care of our neighbors in need,” Scala added.

Nonprofits on Cape Cod and the Islands can apply for grants from $10,000 to $30,000.

The fuel assistance grant application can be found on the Cape and Islands United Way website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter