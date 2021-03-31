Cape Cod 5 Awards $50,000 for Educators

HYANNIS – Cape Cod 5 recently awarded $50,000 to local educators in the region.

Public school teachers were awarded the funds through the 21st Annual Educational Mini-Grant Program, which honored educators virtually through the bank’s website.

One-hundred-and-eleven grants were presented to 143 teachers at 56 schools across Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Teachers can use the funds to creative projects to assist students in the region, with 18 percent of the winning project applications funding mindfulness and social emotional learning, 22 percent funding STEM learning, and 26 percent funding diversity, equity and inclusion projects.

“Over the past year, education has become deeply personal for all of us, and we know our local educators have carried the weight of uncertainty while tasked with finding creative ways to encourage and educate their students, often from a distance or in a hybrid environment,” said Chair and CEO of Cape Cod 5 Dorothy Savarese in a video message on the bank’s website.

“Cape Cod 5 has been long committed to the education and enrichment of our communities, and we want to support our educators as they grapple with the issues facing us today and rebuild foundations for the future.”

More information on the grant program, as well the full list of grant recipients, can be found on Cape Cod Five’s website.