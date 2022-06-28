Cape Cod 5 Donates $50K to Climate Change Collaborative

HYANNIS – A $50,000 donation has been made to the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative by Cape Cod 5.

The gift was made in recognition of the bank’s Executive Chair, Dorothy Savarese, and her time spent as Chief Executive Officer.

A member of the Collaborative, Savarese was praised by the group and the bank for her commitment in addressing environmental hazards and providing solutions across the region.

The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative, through methods such as education and collective action, works to mitigate the harm that climate change could bring to the Cape and Islands region.

Cape Cod 5 reports that their assets grew by nearly $5 billion during Savarese’s 17-year tenure as CEO. She also led initiatives to ensure that the company is environmentally friendly.