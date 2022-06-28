You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod 5 Donates $50K to Climate Change Collaborative

Cape Cod 5 Donates $50K to Climate Change Collaborative

June 28, 2022

HYANNIS – A $50,000 donation has been made to the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative by Cape Cod 5.

The gift was made in recognition of the bank’s Executive Chair, Dorothy Savarese, and her time spent as Chief Executive Officer.

A member of the Collaborative, Savarese was praised by the group and the bank for her commitment in addressing environmental hazards and providing solutions across the region.

The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative, through methods such as education and collective action, works to mitigate the harm that climate change could bring to the Cape and Islands region.

Cape Cod 5 reports that their assets grew by nearly $5 billion during Savarese’s 17-year tenure as CEO. She also led initiatives to ensure that the company is environmentally friendly.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 