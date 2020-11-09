Cape Cod 5 Donates to Veterans Outreach Center

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center recently received a $25,000 donation from the Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank.

The money will be utilized to help build the center’s new home for veterans in Dennis.

The 3,500 square foot home will house multiple local veterans in need of shelter and care.

Cape Cod 5 has also announced that they are continuing their partnerships with Cape Cod Cares for the Troops and the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation.

Through these partnerships, the bank will be aiding with holiday care package assembly for troops abroad, as well as food collection and distribution for local veterans and military families in need.