You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod 5 Donates to Veterans Outreach Center

Cape Cod 5 Donates to Veterans Outreach Center

November 9, 2020

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center recently received a $25,000 donation from the Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank.

The money will be utilized to help build the center’s new home for veterans in Dennis.

The 3,500 square foot home will house multiple local veterans in need of shelter and care.

Cape Cod 5 has also announced that they are continuing their partnerships with Cape Cod Cares for the Troops and the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation.

Through these partnerships, the bank will be aiding with holiday care package assembly for troops abroad, as well as food collection and distribution for local veterans and military families in need.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 