Cape Cod 5 Reviews Impact on Community Last Year

HYANNIS-Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank recently reviewed their impact on the local community in 2019 during a reception at their new headquarters with nonprofit partners, management staff, and other representatives.

Co-President Matt Burke notably outlined the bank’s donation efforts and recognition. Over $1 million dollars to benefit local initiatives within affordable housing, education, and other endeavors were given by the bank for the sixth consecutive year. Cape Cod 5 was also named as the leading producer of loan volume in Barnstable County for MassHousing for the 14th straight year.

The event also focused on ways that the bank aims to volunteer and help the community going forward.

