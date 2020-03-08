You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod 5 Reviews Impact on Community Last Year

Cape Cod 5 Reviews Impact on Community Last Year

March 8, 2020

HYANNIS-Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank recently reviewed their impact on the local community in 2019 during a reception at their new headquarters with nonprofit partners, management staff, and other representatives.

Co-President Matt Burke notably outlined the bank’s donation efforts and recognition. Over $1 million dollars to benefit local initiatives within affordable housing, education, and other endeavors were given by the bank for the sixth consecutive year. Cape Cod 5 was also named as the leading producer of loan volume in Barnstable County for MassHousing for the 14th straight year.

The event also focused on ways that the bank aims to volunteer and help the community going forward.

For more information, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 