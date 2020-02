OSTERVILLE – Cape Cod Academy is hosting two merit Scholarship exams later this month. Both the middle school exam and High school exam are offered to all prospective students entering grades 6-11.

“The Merit Scholarship Exams have been a great way for prospective students to showcase their academic talents and join our student body”, said Headmaster at CCA Jeff Thompson.

The exams will be held 9.-10:30 a.m. on Saturday February 29th at their campus in Osterville.