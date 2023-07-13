You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Association Offers Over $500K in Scholarships

July 13, 2023

SOUTH YARMOUTH – A total of $503,500 in scholarships were recently distributed to 337 students on the Cape and Islands by the Cape Cod Association.

Students born on and residing in the region who qualify can receive these awards.

They’re good for upwards of four years of undergraduate courses at colleges and technical schools. High school seniors who are graduating and previous recipients in college are eligible for the scholarships from the Association.

The Cape Cod Association has now offered more than $8.4 million in scholarships since 2004.

For more details, visit the Cape Cod Association’s website by clicking here.

