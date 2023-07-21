LISTEN: Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Weekend

HARWICH – The Cape Cod Baseball League will hold their 2023 All-Star Game for the 100th season in league history at Whitehouse Field in Harwich on Saturday.

The day is full of fun events for fans of all ages starting with autograph sessions at 2 p.m. followed by a home run competition which Director of Public Relations for the CCBL, Michael Lane, said has had high profile names compete in before.

“The home run hitting contest began around the mid 80’s. Frank Thomas, future MLB Hall of Famer, won the first one and we’ve been doing it ever since. We’ve got an exciting group this year and we’re looking forward to seeing who comes out on top,” Lane said.

This year’s home run competition is set to start at 4 p.m. and will have some of the season’s hardest hitting players giving their best shot at winning the title.

For the 100 year celebration the league will be recognizing important members of the leagues history with a pre-game ceremony starting around 5:40 p.m. which Lane believes is well deserved.

“We’re going to be recognizing the longest tenured volunteers from each of the 10 franchises, because without all of the volunteers that go into the Cape League year round, none of what we’re able to do over those two months of the summer would be possible,” said Lane.

The All-Star game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. after the ceremonies take place and will show off the best performers from the first half of the season.

Children age 12 and under get in free and adults can purchase their tickets for under $12 either online or at the gate.

