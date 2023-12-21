Cape Cod Baseball League Schedule Released

BARNSTABLE – The 2024 Cape Cod Baseball League will start on Saturday, June 15, with a full slate of Opening Day games.

There will be no scheduled doubleheaders and teams will each play a 40-game regular season schedule with divisional opponents facing each other five times, while cross-divisional opponents will match up four times each.

Each Cape League team will host their home opening game during the first weekend, a home game on either July 3rd or July 4th, and two home games in August.

“Optimizing our 2024 schedule will allow us to play more games during the height of the summer season, while bringing more stability to our team rosters,” said Eric Zmuda, Commissioner of the Cape League.

The Opening Day games on June 15 will be highlighted by a rematch of last year’s Cape League Championship Series, as the defending champion Bourne Braves host the Orleans Firebirds.

Last year’s Cape League Championship Series had over 17,000 fans in attendance over the three-game series.

Cape League’s All-Star Game will return to Guv Fuller Field this year, home of the Falmouth Commodores, for the first time since 2003 on Saturday, July 27, marking the eighth time they have hosted the event.

A notable change to the 2024 Cape League season will be an adjusted playoff format where the top four teams in each division will qualify for the Cape League Playoffs.

Teams will play a single-elimination game in the opening round of the playoffs, while the second round and championship series will be best-of-three series.

For more information about the league and to view the full schedule visit their website.

