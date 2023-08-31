Cape Cod Canal Day Festival Returns To Buzzards Bay Park In September

BUZZARDS BAY – The Cape Cod Canal Day Festival is returning to Buzzards Bay on Saturday, September 16, from 11 am to 6 pm, bringing family-friendly fun and entertainment to Buzzards Bay Park on Main Street.

The event is free and will feature over 100 arts and craft vendors, numerous local food trucks, and a Pour Garden sponsored by Whalers Brewing Co. serving craft beer and wine.

The event will feature live music performances by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy Marching Band, the award-winning Diane Blue Quartet, the Three Hour Tour Band, and Plymouth’s Mal and Pat Duo.

Those interested in friendly competition can also partake in a cornhole tournament and a 5K Road Race, with a registration fee of $25 for both contests.

“We are thrilled to present Cape Cod Canal Day. There really is something for everyone to enjoy,” said Marie Oliva, President and CEO of the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce.

“We have local food trucks, craft beer and wine, live entertainment, Cape Cod Canal Day Cup Cornhole Tournament, arts and crafts vendors, a ‘Kidz Zone’ and a 5K Road Race,” she said.

This year will mark the fifth version of the event.

The Chamber booth will be selling custom sweatshirts depicting the Cape Cod Railroad Bridge.

Public transportation to the event will be provided by the Cape Cod Central Railroad, which will be running several train rides throughout the day.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter