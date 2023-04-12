Cape Cod Canal Tidal Energy Testing Starts April 12

BOURNE – Testing of a tidal energy turbine is set to begin within the Cape Cod Canal.

The Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative has developed the turbine. Now, the potential source of clean energy will be assessed on April 12 and April 13 at the state-funded Bourne Tidal Test Site.

The organization hopes these developments can usher in a new industry for the region. Estimates from the U.S. Department of Energy show that roughly 180,000 megawatts of tidal energy is available within Massachusetts waters; the collaborative noted that’s equivalent to the power drawn from a typical nuclear plant.