Cape Cod Chamber CEO Announces Retirement

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has announced that CEO Wendy Northcross will be retiring later this year.

“It’s really been the honor and privilege of my life to work for the people of Cape Cod. Not just the business community, but the residents as well,” said Northcross.

“‘Retirement’ is a really foreign word to me. I’m just getting used to what the new possibilities might be.”

Northcross said that she will remain the CEO until the Chamber board of directors chooses a successor, and will also help ensure a smooth transition.

“Wendy has positioned the Chamber for continued success, and the Board remains grateful for her leadership and vision,” said Chamber Board Chair Linda Markham, President of Cape Air and Nantucket Airlines in a statement.

Northcross began her Chamber career with the Hyannis Area Chamber of Commerce in 1988 and since helped found the JFK Hyannis Museum, secured lands for the Walkway to the Sea in Hyannis, and established a fund to protect ponds and coastal waters.

She has also been involved in securing replacements for the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she has been an advocate for local businesses as a member of the Cape Cod COVID-19 Response Task Force alongside State Senator Julian Cyr and Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Sean O’Brien.

Northcross said that in her retirement, she intends to pursue interests such as volunteerism and community sustainability.

“I’ve had a really amazing career with both chambers in terms of the people that I work with. It’s the best business advisory group you could ever have,” said Northcross.

“You really do stand on the shoulders of everyone who comes together in a volunteer way to make a better community. I’ve been very blessed to work with some really talented people over the years, and that’s probably what I’m going to miss the most.”

Northcross said that the Chamber will continue to be transparent about the process, and that she will be fully engaged as CEO through at least the end of June.

The Chamber invites resumes for the CEO position to be submitted to CEOselection@capecodchamber.org.