Second COVID-19 Survey Launched for Local Business Owners

HYANNIS – Building on an effort launched earlier this summer, the Cape Cod Commission and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce have issued a second online survey for Cape Cod business owners to understand the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial survey responses provide data to inform the region’s economic recovery that can be leveraged by businesses, towns, and other organizations in future grant applications and reports.

This second survey aims to capture new data from businesses in an effort to dive deeper into the impacts of COVID-19 during Cape Cod’s peak summer season.

“For many of our small businesses, now is the time to bring in the revenue that will sustain them all year,” said Wendy Northcross, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO.

“Survey responses will show how the pandemic is impacting our businesses during this peak time and will help us refine a strategy for recovery.”

The survey again addresses businesses’ operational and workforce impacts.

Business owners are also asked to share information about resources they have leveraged or are still needed to aid in recovery efforts.

“Data collected from our first survey laid the groundwork for strategic recovery,” said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori.

“This new data will provide critical information from businesses and organizations during our region’s busy summer season.”

Responses are held confidentially and results reported out in aggregate.

Business owners, including past survey participants, are encouraged to respond.

The Cape Cod Businesses: Economic Impacts of Covid-19 survey is available here.