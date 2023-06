MASHPEE – The 101st annual meeting of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is set for Thursday, June 6.

Local leaders in business and government will convene at Mashpee’s Willowbend Country Club. Recent commerce accomplishments will be highlighted, while a new Board Chair for the organization will be recognized.

The event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more details, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website by clicking here.