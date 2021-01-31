You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce to Host Virtual Tourism Forum

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce to Host Virtual Tourism Forum

January 31, 2021

 

HYANNIS – The Travel & Tourism Industry Forum will be held on February 10 by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.

The event will have four presenters with experience in tourism and travel including Keiko Orrall, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism.

Presenters will share information about the industry and the future tourism season.

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce’s tourism marketing programs will also be discussed.

It will be held virtually over Zoom at 10am and admission will be free for members.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

