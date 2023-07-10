Cape Cod Chapter Military Officers Association of America to Dissolve

MASHPEE – The Cape Cod Chapter Military Officers Association of America voted in June to dissolve, disband, and disestablish the long standing organization.

Declining member numbers, aging of members, and lack of candidates to fill elected office were the main reasons for the decision to disband.

The outgoing board of directors has concluded the business of the chapter and distributed the physical and monetary assets.

Cape Cod’s Chapter was active for 51 years and in 47 of those years it provided scholarships to resident Cape & Islands graduating high school seniors who had close family members who were or had served.

An amount of over $270,000 was awarded in total during the period of time that the Chapter was running.

Other charitable efforts were pursued by the Chapter as well as it endeavored, in the words of the MOAA motto, to “Never Stop Serving”.