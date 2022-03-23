Cape Cod Commission Announces Virtual Meeting On Transportation Improvement Amendment

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) recently released the Federal Fiscal Year 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program Amendment 2, opening a 21-day period for public comment and review.

The MPO is inviting the public to a virtual public meeting on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm to provide input and vote on endorsing the amendment.

The Transportation Improvement Program serves to prioritize listing of roadway, bridge, and transit projects proposed for the next five federal fiscal years.

The amendment would increase the funding amount for the intersection improvement project in Orleans at Route 28, Route 39, Quanset Road to match the increased project cost estimate of $5,798,657 and update the project name for the Mashpee Route 151 Phase 1 project to reflect the current project limits.

Comments can be delivered by hand, mail, fax or email until April 11, 2022. Comments can be mailed to:

Cape Cod Commission Transportation Program

Colleen Medeiros, Transportation Program Manager

3225 Main Street (Route 6A) P.O. Box 226

Barnstable, MA, 02630-0226.

Fax can be sent to (508) 362-3136, while emails can be sent to the Program Manager.

For more information, go to www.capecodcommission.org/mpo