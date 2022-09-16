Cape Cod Commission: Childcare Challenges Ahead for Region

HYANNIS – A recent assessment by the Cape Cod Commission, Barnstable County and the Rennie Center for Education Research and Policy says that the region has a long way to go in tackling child care accessibility issues.

Their report says that childcare is expensive, oftentimes requires parents shift their work schedules, and destabilizes the economy as families leave the Cape.

In their assessment, the Commission cites a report by the Economic Policy Institute that says annual infant care costs are approximately $21,000, about 45 percent more than the average annual housing cost in Massachusetts.

On the provider end, services wrestle with ongoing staffing challenges created by lack of affordable housing.

“The need to design local and regional strategies to help children, families and providers is critical to our residents and the local and regional economy,” said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori in a statement.

“This assessment provides us with the data we need to move forward with targeted solutions. We appreciate the support of our forward-thinking legislative delegation as we work together to improve childcare in the region.

The Commission highlighted the need for more housing options, as well as childcare scholarships and government subsidies that can help bring down costs.

The full assessment report can be found on the Commission’s website here.