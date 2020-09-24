You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Commission, Orleans Developing Wayfinding Plan

Cape Cod Commission, Orleans Developing Wayfinding Plan

September 24, 2020

ORLEANS – The Cape Cod Commission and the Orleans Planning Board are in the midst of creating a wayfinding plan for the downtown Orleans area.

Wayfinding is the method of providing and utilizing signs, landmarks, and other objects to direct people going to and from different places.

The project will aim to recommend wayfinding improvements and additions within the area following a public input period.

A public survey can be found on the commission’s website, which can be visited by clicking here.

Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


