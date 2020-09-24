Cape Cod Commission, Orleans Developing Wayfinding Plan

ORLEANS – The Cape Cod Commission and the Orleans Planning Board are in the midst of creating a wayfinding plan for the downtown Orleans area.

Wayfinding is the method of providing and utilizing signs, landmarks, and other objects to direct people going to and from different places.

The project will aim to recommend wayfinding improvements and additions within the area following a public input period.

A public survey can be found on the commission's website