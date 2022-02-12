Cape Cod Commission Seeks Public Comment on Transportation Budget

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission will hold a virtual public meeting to hear feedback about a potential plan to buy more vehicles for the Dial-A-Ride Transportation Service.

The meeting will be held on Monday, February 28 at 1:00pm and will cover the Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (MPO) budget amendment that would allocate roughly $500,000 for purchasing vehicles for the DART program in the 2022 fiscal year.

According to the Cape Cod Commission, the MPO oversees transportation planning and recommends how transportation funds should be distributed on the Cape.

Comments can be emailed to Colleen Medeiros until Monday, at colleen.medeiros@capecodcommission.org with “TIP” in the subject line.

More info on the meeting can be found on the Cape Cod Commission website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter