Cape Cod Commission Taking Comments on Transportation Plan

HYANNIS – Public comments are now being accepted on the Cape Cod Commission’s regional transportation plan.

The draft of the project looks to set goals for future transportation endeavors in the decades to come. Draft plans include funding required for improvements to the Bourne Rotary and the acquisition of additional mobility assistance vehicles.

Comments from the public submitted through July 17 will be utilized in the final plan.

Additionally, multiple meetings on the matter will be hosted by the Cape Cod Commission.

Residents can make their voices heard at the Bourne Veteran’s Memorial Community center on July 10 at 5:30 p.m., as well as at the Hyannis Transportation Center on July 11 at 11 a.m. A virtual meeting will also be held on July 11 at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website by clicking here.