Cape Cod Commission Evaluating Local Broadband Speeds

August 15, 2023

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission and consultants CTC Technology and Energy and Rural Innovation Strategies Inc. are conducting broadband speed tests in the region to determine the reliability of broadband on Cape Cod during the peak summer months.

Internet users on the Cape are encouraged to take the speed test across several devices and connection types.

“This assessment aims to quantify what we’ve heard anecdotally about connectivity challenges in the region,” said Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper.

“The results will inform recommendations for improving the network and help guide conversations about future investments.”

The speed test is funded by Barnstable County through the American Rescue Plan Act as part of a wider assessment of user experience and regional infrastructure, complementing a statewide speed test administered by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute.

The timing of the test coincides with the busy summer season to better assess broadband performance during peak usage.

Additionally, the increase in year-round residents during the COVID pandemic has created a higher floor of broadband usage as remote work, public meetings, and telehealth have become prolific.

Information gathered during the testing period will be used to inform future upgrades and expansion of the Capes broadband network.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

