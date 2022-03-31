Cape Cod Community College Holding Free Child Dental Care Clinic



BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College recently announced that the college’s Wilkens Family Dental Hygiene Clinic will be offering free cleanings and examinations for children during their vacation break from Tuesday, April 19 to Friday, April 22, 2022.

Appointments will be open to children ages three to 17, who will receive an oral exam, cleaning, fluoride treatment, and toothbrush instruction free of charge from students in the college’s Dental Hygiene Program.

A parent or legal guardian must accompany the minor during the visit.

Appointments will continue to be available on a limited basis throughout the rest of the month. All appointments must be made in advance.

To make an appointment, dial (774) 330-4371.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter