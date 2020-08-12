Cape Cod Community College Breaks Ground on STEM Building

WEST BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College has broken ground on the Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center at their West Barnstable campus.

School officials were joined by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and other guests on Tuesday for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Governor Charlie Baker signed a bond bill in 2018 allocating $25 million for the STEM building. $13 million was provided by the school and their Educational Foundation combined, and others donated to the $38 million project as well.

“Your investment and capital commitment will enable and empower our future students and graduates,” President Dr. John Cox said during the ceremony, “and their careers across our region in support of our communities.”

The building, slated to open its doors in 2022, is described by the college as a watershed project for science buildings at community colleges within the state.

Cox said that when students are welcomed into the building for the first time, it will continue to enhance the college’s never ending mission to enhance local students and the regional workforce.

“Think of the possibilities that we’re creating for our futures, with where we are,” he said.

Attendees were socially distant and were required to wear masks and go through a screening process.