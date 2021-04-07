You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Community College Commencement Goes Virtual for Second Year

Cape Cod Community College Commencement Goes Virtual for Second Year

April 7, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College recently announced that the 2021 Commencement ceremony will be delivered in a virtual format this year.

College faculty and alumni will speak at the event, including a keynote speech from alumni Rear Admiral Douglas Verissimo.

Photos and videos of graduating students will also be presented.

Graduating students are invited by the college to visit the campus on May 7 in order to pick up free congratulatory yard signs, caps and gowns, and “watch-party” giveaway bags. 

The campus bookstore will also offer caps and gowns starting May 3.

Staff will also be on campus that day to cheer for the graduates.

“Last year, in response to COVID-19, we successfully pivoted our Commencement ceremony to a virtual platform, giving our graduates and their families a safe way to celebrate their monumental achievements. This year, with public health remaining top-of-mind, we’re excited to once again have a successful virtual celebration,” said  President John Cox. 

“We have a great event lined up, and we are working hard to make sure our graduates get their moment to shine. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone at the YouTube Premiere on May  27.”

Viewers of the ceremony will be able to participate in a live-chat enabling them to offer congratulations in real-time. 

The ceremony will be held May 27 at 6 pm on the college’s YouTube channel.

