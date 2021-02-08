Cape Cod Community College Holding Free Dental Clinic For Kids

BARNSTABLE – The Wilkens Family Dental Hygiene Clinic at Cape Cod Community College is hosting a free dental clinic for children ages 3-17.

At the clinic children can receive free examination, cleanings, and sealants.

All of the dental care is provided by Cape Cod Community College Dental Hygiene Students, with supervision from professionally licensed dentists and hygienists.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance, and can be made for February 16th and 18th at 11 a.m. 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

To make an appointment call 774-330-4371.